Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $220,120,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 986,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,096,000 after purchasing an additional 494,648 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,767,000 after purchasing an additional 370,296 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $103,040,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 502,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after buying an additional 314,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $249.28 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $202.46 and a one year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.87 and its 200-day moving average is $248.31. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.39.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

