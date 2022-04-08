Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $852,000 Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $230.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.68.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

