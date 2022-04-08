Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $970,000 in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 59,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $24.03.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.58) EPS. Analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

ICPT has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

