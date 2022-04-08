Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $408,000 Investment in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KNX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.76.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.