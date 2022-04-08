Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of uniQure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,944 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 711,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,771,000 after acquiring an additional 428,839 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in uniQure by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 553,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after acquiring an additional 328,395 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 2,374.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 243,843 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in uniQure by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 191,095 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QURE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, uniQure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.06.

QURE stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $868.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. uniQure has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.83.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $53,068.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $197,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,111 shares of company stock worth $698,006 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

