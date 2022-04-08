Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,476 Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,476 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $330,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGHY opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average is $21.07. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $22.21.

