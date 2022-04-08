Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,330,000 after purchasing an additional 139,964 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $56.26 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.45.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 63.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.