Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.69 and last traded at $13.69. 54 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jacob Forward ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 3.36% of Jacob Forward ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

