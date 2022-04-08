James L. Ziemer Acquires 10,000 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stock

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thor Industries stock opened at $79.43 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.16 and a fifty-two week high of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.94.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 7.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,506,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

