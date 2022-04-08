Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.18% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 161.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,058,000 after buying an additional 82,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,567,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,390,000 after purchasing an additional 68,133 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 57.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 279.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 33,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.68. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.438 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.49%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

