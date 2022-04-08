Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 3,560 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Water ETF worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIW. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 247.3% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after buying an additional 242,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 990,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,300,000 after buying an additional 156,853 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 447,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,097,000 after buying an additional 129,552 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 66.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 162,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after buying an additional 64,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 140,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after buying an additional 44,340 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $84.46 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $76.42 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.19.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

