Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $32.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $32.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.40.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

