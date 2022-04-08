Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 91,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.2% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average is $59.75. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.84 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

