Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 35,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.21. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $50.38 and a 12 month high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.97.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $879.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

BYD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

