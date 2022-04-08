Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 429 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLB opened at $77.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $351.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $138,859.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,312 in the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

