Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. is involved in producing industrial machinery. The company’s business segments include Steel and Energy Products, Industrial Machinery Products and Real Estate and Other Businesses. Steel and Energy Products segment manufactures and sells iron and steel products, chemical machinery, nuclear power-related machinery, metallic mold, petroleum refinery, petrochemistry, general chemical products, pressure containers, clad plates, various steel pipes and wind generated power machinery. Industry Machinery segment manufactures and sells plastic injection machines, resin manufacturing and processing machinery, hollow molding machines, fluid machines, hydraulic equipment, electronic equipment and display manufacturing equipment, magnesium alloy injection machines and other machinery. Real Estate and Others segment is involved in the real estate leasing and development businesses. The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on Japan Steel Works in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS JPSWY opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83. Japan Steel Works has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Japan Steel Works had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $491.52 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Japan Steel Works will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The Japan Steel Works Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Steel & Energy Products, Industrial Machinery Products, and Others. The Steel & Energy Products segment provides electric and nuclear products, pressure vessels for refining petroleum, clad steel plates and steel pipes, and wind power generation equipment.

