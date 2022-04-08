Jason Billings Acquires 200,000 Shares of Contango Asset Management Limited (ASX:CGA) Stock

Contango Asset Management Limited (ASX:CGA – Get Rating) insider Jason Billings acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.68 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of A$135,000.00 ($101,503.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.05, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Contango Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Contango Asset Management Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It manages large cap, mid cap, small cap, micro cap, and income focused mandates for its institutional clients. The company was formerly known as Tyrian Diagnostics Limited and changed its name to Contango Asset Management Limited in August 2016.

