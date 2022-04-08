Jay Farner Acquires 19,500 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $199,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Jay Farner acquired 8,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Jay Farner acquired 13,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $144,624.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jay Farner acquired 8,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,680.00.

NYSE RKT opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.68. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $23.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.54.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

