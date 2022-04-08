JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover JBG SMITH Properties.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 12.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBGS. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBGS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,046,000 after purchasing an additional 644,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,898,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,044,000 after buying an additional 1,481,278 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,962,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,745,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,230,000 after acquiring an additional 368,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

JBGS stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

