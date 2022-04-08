JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover JBG SMITH Properties.
JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 12.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBGS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,046,000 after purchasing an additional 644,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,898,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,044,000 after buying an additional 1,481,278 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,962,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,745,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,230,000 after acquiring an additional 368,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.
JBGS stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
About JBG SMITH Properties (Get Rating)
JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.
