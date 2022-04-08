Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 4,400 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,400 ($57.70) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,500 ($59.02) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($51.15) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($57.05) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,105.71 ($53.85).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo stock opened at GBX 4,027.50 ($52.82) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,694.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,738.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £92.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 3,126 ($41.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,110 ($53.90).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of GBX 29.36 ($0.39) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,665 ($48.07) per share, with a total value of £916,250 ($1,201,639.34). Insiders have purchased 25,670 shares of company stock worth $94,104,900 over the last ninety days.

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.