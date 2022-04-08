Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 2,100 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GSK. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.30) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.52) to GBX 1,910 ($25.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.23) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.03) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($22.82) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,669.79 ($21.90).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,763 ($23.12) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,600.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,558.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,764.40 ($23.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £89.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.92%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Charles Bancroft bought 2,790 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($27.72) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($77,351.61). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.11), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($718,556.20). Insiders acquired 2,805 shares of company stock valued at $5,922,542 in the last ninety days.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

