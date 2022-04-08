Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €55.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSSGet Rating) has been assigned a €55.00 ($60.44) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s previous close.

BOSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($64.84) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($74.73) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €62.34 ($68.51).

ETR:BOSS traded down €0.64 ($0.70) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €51.90 ($57.03). 613,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €33.70 ($37.03) and a 12 month high of €59.98 ($65.91). The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 26.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of €52.49 and a 200 day moving average of €53.04.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

