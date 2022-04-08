Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the energy company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

VWDRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 220.00 to 190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vestas Wind Systems A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 104.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 0.12%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

