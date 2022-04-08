Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €95.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($104.40) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($104.40) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($87.91) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €153.00 ($168.13) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €114.45 ($125.77).

DHER stock opened at €42.62 ($46.84) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €47.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is €83.95. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €36.45 ($40.05) and a 52-week high of €141.95 ($155.99).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

