Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates SEK 215 Price Target for Volvo (STO:VOLV.B)

Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 215 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 target price on Volvo in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 245 price target on Volvo in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price target on Volvo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a SEK 180 target price on Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 price objective on Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volvo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of SEK 223.14.

Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

