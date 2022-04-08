Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) to “Buy”

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYYGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on REPYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Repsol from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Repsol from €14.20 ($15.60) to €15.90 ($17.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.52.

Repsol stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Repsol (Get Rating)

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

