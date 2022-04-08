Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) to “Buy”

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on REPYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Repsol from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Repsol from €14.20 ($15.60) to €15.90 ($17.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.52.

Get Repsol alerts:

Repsol stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.