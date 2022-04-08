Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Eni S.p.A.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ENI in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ENI’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded ENI to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ENI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ENI from €14.70 ($16.15) to €14.90 ($16.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.32.

NYSE:E opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ENI has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.93.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.97 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 7.81%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ENI by 66.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 150,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 59,928 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ENI by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 78,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.9356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is 36.22%.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

