Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on NETSTREIT Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of NETSTREIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 5.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE NTST opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 326.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $19.94 and a 12 month high of $26.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,142.86%.

In related news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $33,385.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 397.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after acquiring an additional 973,551 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,548,000 after buying an additional 868,869 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,789,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,322,000 after buying an additional 850,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 810,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after buying an additional 584,920 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.