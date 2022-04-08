Jennifer Lachey Sells 7,950 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Lachey sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $477,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Lachey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $141,457.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $137,959.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $142,437.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $67.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.23. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $71.74.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.62. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KROS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

