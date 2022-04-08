Jennifer Newstead Sells 476 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total value of $107,690.24.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total value of $162,332.16.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $62,927.70.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $61,974.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $66,735.90.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $101,121.44.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $40,306.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.95. The stock had a trading volume of 21,023,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,060,566. The company has a market cap of $606.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.69. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.82 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.96.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

