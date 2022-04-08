JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners cut JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.77.

JBLU opened at $12.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 36.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 45,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

