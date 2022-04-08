Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX:JRL) Insider Acquires A$400,000.00 in Stock

Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX:JRL – Get Rating) insider Lindsay Dudfield purchased 1,000,000 shares of Jindalee Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$400,000.00 ($300,751.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 29.09 and a quick ratio of 28.79.

Get Jindalee Resources alerts:

Jindalee Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jindalee Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, nickel, lithium, magnesite, iron, uranium, and copper deposits. It holds interests in various tenements located in the United States and Australia. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jindalee Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jindalee Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.