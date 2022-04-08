Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX:JRL) Insider Acquires A$400,000.00 in Stock

Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX:JRL – Get Rating) insider Lindsay Dudfield purchased 1,000,000 shares of Jindalee Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$400,000.00 ($300,751.88).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 29.09 and a quick ratio of 28.79.
Jindalee Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
Receive News & Ratings for Jindalee Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jindalee Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.