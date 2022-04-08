John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.59

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and traded as low as $2.04. John Wood Group shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 11,000 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDGJF. Morgan Stanley cut shares of John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.33) to GBX 290 ($3.80) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.72) to GBX 330 ($4.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

