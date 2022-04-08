Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 240,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.29.

JNJ traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.56. 62,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,604,575. The company has a market cap of $477.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $182.95.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

