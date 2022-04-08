Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $217.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JLL. Raymond James increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $274.60.
JLL stock opened at $220.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.64 and its 200-day moving average is $249.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $174.68 and a twelve month high of $275.77.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
