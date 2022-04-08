Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $217.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JLL. Raymond James increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $274.60.

JLL stock opened at $220.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.64 and its 200-day moving average is $249.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $174.68 and a twelve month high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

