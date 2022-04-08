JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €290.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €290.00 ($318.68) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 42.37% from the stock’s previous close.

ADS has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($318.68) target price on adidas in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($274.73) target price on adidas in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($329.67) target price on adidas in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($291.21) target price on adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €359.00 ($394.51) price target on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €302.88 ($332.83).

FRA:ADS opened at €203.70 ($223.85) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €219.09 and its 200-day moving average is €249.79. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($179.84) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($220.89).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

