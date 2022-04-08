JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BN. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($61.54) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($49.45) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €57.63 ($63.32).

Shares of Danone stock opened at €51.60 ($56.70) on Tuesday. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($67.99) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($79.26). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.24.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

