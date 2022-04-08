JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Price Target to €8.00

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.00 ($9.89) to €8.00 ($8.79) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Schaeffler from €7.50 ($8.24) to €6.00 ($6.59) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Shares of SCFLF stock opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

