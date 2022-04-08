JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kojamo Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, December 12th.

Shares of Kojamo Oyj stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62. Kojamo Oyj has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $24.72.

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of February 18, 2021, it operated 35,802 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

