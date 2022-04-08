JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP) Price Target to GBX 250

Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 250 ($3.28) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CSP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 342 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.69) price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Countryside Partnerships has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 490.44 ($6.43).

Shares of LON:CSP opened at GBX 243.60 ($3.19) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. Countryside Partnerships has a 12-month low of GBX 228.20 ($2.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 579.50 ($7.60). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 286.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 391.09.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

