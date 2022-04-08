JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 33,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 30,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.32. 433,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,538,106. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.27 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $391.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

