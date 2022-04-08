JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $126.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NBIX. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.61.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $98.49 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $108.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 108.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.02.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $1,018,409.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $703,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,375 shares of company stock worth $4,153,905. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

