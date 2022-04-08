JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $434.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $385.00 to $434.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Public Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $351.38.

Get Public Storage alerts:

NYSE PSA opened at $409.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $368.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.25. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $255.60 and a 12 month high of $410.64.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 2,051.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.