JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Target Price to $42.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $37.99 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $36.94 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

