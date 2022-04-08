Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Price Target Raised to GBX 22

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 21 ($0.28) to GBX 22 ($0.29) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of JLP opened at GBX 15.70 ($0.21) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.00. Jubilee Metals Group has a 1 year low of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £414.80 million and a PE ratio of 13.00.
About Jubilee Metals Group (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.