Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Price Target Raised to GBX 22

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 21 ($0.28) to GBX 22 ($0.29) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of JLP opened at GBX 15.70 ($0.21) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.00. Jubilee Metals Group has a 1 year low of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £414.80 million and a PE ratio of 13.00.

About Jubilee Metals Group

Jubilee Metals Group plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Base Metals Beneficiation, Business Development, and Exploration and Mining segments. It explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

