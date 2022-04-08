Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Down 6%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.33 and last traded at $10.34. Approximately 14,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,738,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
