Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Down 6%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.33 and last traded at $10.34. Approximately 14,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,738,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,199,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 857,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 32,356 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 110,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

