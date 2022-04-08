Jupiter (JUP) Trading 15.3% Lower Over Last Week

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $14.17 million and approximately $247,361.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00046951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.70 or 0.07420954 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,546.87 or 1.00027617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00051454 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 925,150,137 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

