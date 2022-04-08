Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their hold rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,880 ($24.66) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KNOS. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of Kainos Group stock opened at GBX 1,334.03 ($17.50) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,421.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,684.26. Kainos Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,174 ($15.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,100 ($27.54). The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including cloud and engineering, data and artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and service and experience design for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

