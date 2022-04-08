Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities researchers at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

KAVL stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $32.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the Unites States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS Product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in different flavors.

