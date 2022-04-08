KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.10

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and traded as low as $14.64. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 136,320 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KALV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $367.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.80.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,831,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,958,000 after buying an additional 36,923 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,104,000 after buying an additional 203,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,504,620 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,906,000 after buying an additional 87,978 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $19,845,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 732.3% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,305,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 1,148,280 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

